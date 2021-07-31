Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Holdings Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Scholastic worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,911,000 after buying an additional 793,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $11,405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth about $11,617,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SCHL stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

