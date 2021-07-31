Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 116,395 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of International Paper worth $45,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

