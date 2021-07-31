Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 888,159 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,159 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.75% of First BanCorp. worth $42,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FBP. Citigroup increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

