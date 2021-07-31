Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of Lamar Advertising worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after buying an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,716,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,646,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $106.60 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

