Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,426 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Welltower worth $52,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.86 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

