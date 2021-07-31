Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 67,700 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.62% of RenaissanceRe worth $49,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $96,185,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 116,599 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,567.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after buying an additional 101,073 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

