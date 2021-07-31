Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 83,904 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $49,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 194.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP opened at $209.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $210.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

