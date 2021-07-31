Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 9,970 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.63% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $44,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

