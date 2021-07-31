Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 341,250 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.12% of Ormat Technologies worth $49,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $671,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 677.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

