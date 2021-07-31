Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of Invitation Homes worth $56,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

