Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.49% of Beyond Meat worth $39,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.