Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Discover Financial Services worth $54,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

