Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9,739.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Northern Trust worth $42,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,800. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

