Schroder Investment Management Group Has $38.98 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Wipro worth $38,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $8,149,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

