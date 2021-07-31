Schroder Investment Management Group Has $39.96 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $39,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.