Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42.54 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,623 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Garmin worth $42,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188 over the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Garmin stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

