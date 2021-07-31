Schroder Investment Management Group Has $48.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $48,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $136.18 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

