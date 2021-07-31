Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.11 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,256,157 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Devon Energy worth $49,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

