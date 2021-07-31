Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.49 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200,185 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.90% of Crane worth $49,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 432.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.65. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

