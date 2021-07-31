Schroder Investment Management Group Has $51.47 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.53% of Americold Realty Trust worth $51,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $439,435,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.85 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -777.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

