Schroder Investment Management Group Has $55.72 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.70% of Syneos Health worth $55,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Syneos Health stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.