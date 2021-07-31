Schroder Investment Management Group Has $56.75 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,828 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.57% of Dolby Laboratories worth $56,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

