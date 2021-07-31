Schroder Investment Management Group Has $57.39 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225,702 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $57,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

NYSE:EMR opened at $100.89 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $101.03. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

