Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 606.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,796 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $54,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after buying an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after buying an additional 319,198 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,802,000 after buying an additional 303,289 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

