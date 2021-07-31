Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.10% of Kemper worth $56,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,372,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $55,137,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 473,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,731,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMPR opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

