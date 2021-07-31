Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $46.91 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 518,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,914,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

WFG opened at $71.67 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 7.82.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.