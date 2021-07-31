Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of AON worth $47,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $260.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.04. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $265.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.44. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

