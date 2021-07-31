Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.97% of ICU Medical worth $42,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ICU Medical by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $203.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.90.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

