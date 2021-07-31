Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $53,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,179,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after acquiring an additional 417,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,686 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

