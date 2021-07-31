Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.05% of Cavco Industries worth $42,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 target price (down previously from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

