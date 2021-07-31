Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Darling Ingredients worth $44,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

