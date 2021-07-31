Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 135,031 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,031 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.00% of Ryder System worth $40,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of R opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

