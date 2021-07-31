Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 178,342 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.82% of Envista worth $54,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Envista by 164,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

