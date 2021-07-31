Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $45.37 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 844,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.63% of OneMain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

