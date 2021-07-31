Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,607 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.85% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $57,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $29,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after acquiring an additional 485,061 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

REXR stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

