ScPrime (SCP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,379.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $7,379.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,448,721 coins and its circulating supply is 36,765,110 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

