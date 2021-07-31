SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get SCSK alerts:

SCSK stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41. SCSK has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.