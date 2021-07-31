Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

Seagen stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.39. 1,447,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

