SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPNE. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.