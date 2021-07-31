SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

