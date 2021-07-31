Seedify.fund (SFUND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $520,141.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.16 or 0.99886590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00818648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

