SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 369,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.42. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

