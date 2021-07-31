Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $436,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

SRE stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,983. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

