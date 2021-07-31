Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 267,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIHS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.16. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

