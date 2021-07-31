Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

