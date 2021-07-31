Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock Holdings Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 662.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $87.18 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

