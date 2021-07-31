Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.13 million and $56.94 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

