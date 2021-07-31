ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

