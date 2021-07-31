Sether Price Down 1.2% This Week (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Sether has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Sether has a total market capitalization of $475,191.26 and approximately $501.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00797886 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

