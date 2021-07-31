Shard (SHARD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Shard has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $2,979.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

